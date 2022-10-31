Phillies shuffle pitching rotation after World Series Game 3 postponement

Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies has been officially postponed. Rain has put the Fall Classic, tied at a game apiece, on hold, but that’s not the only thing the weather has done. It has also prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to shuffle his pitching rotation, as some expected.

Here are the changes Thomson has made for the remainder of the World Series, as noted by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia and Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

Per MLB reporters Salisbury and Healey, the Phillies will start Ranger Suarez in Game 3 of the World Series. The club was initially slated to start Noah Syndergaard, though there was a belief among some pundits that Thomson would have handed the ball to Suarez for Game 3 had the southpaw not came out of the bullpen in the Game 1 win.

Now, thanks to the cancellation, Thomson gets to go back to what was likely his original World Series plan. Not only that, but the Phillies manager also revealed his pitching plan for the following contests against the Astros.

Aaron Nola, who was roughed up by the Astros in Game 1, will take the mound in Game 4. if Noah Syndergaard isn’t utilized in a relief role before Game 5, he will get the ball for that contest- it will be Kyle Gibson if Syndergaard does pitch beforehand.

Finally, Thomson added that ace Zack Wheeler, who suffered a velocity dip and has been feeling fatigued, will get some extra rest ahead of his start, slated for Game 6 of the World Series.

That leaves Suarez lined up for a Game 7, if necessary. Certainly some interesting changes by Thomson and the Phillies.