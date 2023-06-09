Throughout the 2023 MLB season, the league's new pitch clock rules have taken center stage. While all teams must abide by the pitch clock, the Philadelphia Phillies feel they've been treated differently.

Many inside the Phillies organization feel as if the pitch clock at Citizen's Bank Park is faster than any other ballpark in the MLB, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Amongst the many players and coaches to speak up was Aaron Nola, who earned two strikeouts in his last start on Monday due to pitch clock violations.

“I think the pitch clock was a little too fast though,” Nola said. “It seems to be that way when we get back home.”

Nola isn't alone in this opinion. In fact, the Phillies sent their concerns about the Citizen's Bank Park pitch clock to the league in May, via Gelb. The MLB told Philadelphia that they found some inconsistencies, however it's unclear if the issue was ever addressed.

The Phillies' claims certainly aren't unfounded. Through June 7, Citizen's Bank Park has had more pitch clock violations called than any other ballpark in the league, via STATS Perform. Not only does Citizen's Bank have the most, but the difference between the second place ballpark – Chase Field – is equivalent to the distance between the second and tenth place ballpark. There were 25 pitch violations called in the first 26 games at Citizen's Bank Park.

Philadelphia has been directly affected. Through Wednesday's games the Phillies had been called for 14 pitch clock violations at home and only five away.

Both the Phillies and their opponents have noticed the speedy pitch clock. While the MLB thought it would help speed up the game, Philly now believes the pitch clock has led to a conspiracy against them.