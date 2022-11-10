By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trea Turner is destined to be a coveted free agent this offseason. He profiles well for a number of different teams. However, a recent report hinted at Turner’s desire to join the Philadelphia Phillies, per David Grzybowski.

“I am all in on signing Trea Turner,” the Athletic’s Jayson Stark said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “There are some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here.”

It should be noted that Turner himself did not make the statement. But Stark is a reliable source and this will excite Phillies fans.

One interesting element of Trea Turner potentially signing in Philadelphia is the Bryce Harper aspect of it all. The two were formerly teammates with the Washington Nationals before Harper signed with the Phillies prior to the 2019 campaign. Meanwhile in 2019, Turner led the Nationals to a World Series championship.

Bryce Harper came close to winning a World Series of his own in 2022, but the Phillies ultimately were defeated by the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. Trea Turner would give Philadelphia a strong chance of returning to the World Series next season.

The Phillies tend to rely on pure power. Additionally, they don’t feature an impressive defense. Turner, a solid defender at shortstop and perennial .300 hitter, would help fill gaps for the team.

In the end, there will be no shortage of interest in Turner this offseason. But if Stark’s report is indeed correct, Trea Turner may prefer to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies and reunite with former teammate Bryce Harper.