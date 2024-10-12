Pitching for the first time in over a year, Painter, ranked as MLB's No. 32 prospect, did not miss a beat. He struck out Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge, another highly regarded prospect ranked No. 35, on three pitches, capping off a flawless 1-2-3 first inning. What made this outing particularly noteworthy was Painter's velocity—a blistering 100 mph on his fastball, demonstrating his physical recovery and mechanical prowess.

Andrew Painter (MLB No. 32) dials it up to 100 mph as he strikes out Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 35) on three pitches to complete a 1-2-3 first. pic.twitter.com/O5fJcKfkFp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 12, 2024

This game was not just a test of Painter’s health but also a showcase against high-caliber competition, including facing two-time Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil. The ability to perform against established major leaguers like McNeil provides a glimpse of what the Phillies hope will become a staple in their rotation in the near future.

Phillies top pitching prospect could make a 2025 return

Phillies President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, has been cautious with expectations for Painter, emphasizing a long-term approach.

“I don't really look for Andrew to pitch this year. I'm looking towards 2025. I guess you can always be surprised, but I don't want to put that pressure on him,” via Brady Farkas from Sports Illustrated.

Painter's journey to the mound was not without its hurdles. Initially poised to make the Phillies roster out of spring training in 2023, he instead faced a challenging decision to pursue elbow rehab—an effort that ultimately did not yield the desired results, pushing him towards surgery. Despite these setbacks, Painter's rank as the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies organization remained intact, a testament to his high ceiling and the Phillies' confidence in his abilities.

“The fact that Painter is still regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game while on the sidelines is a testament to his ability. His combination of stuff, size and feel for pitching add to the faith in him, with a legitimate four-pitch mix at his disposal. His fastball can touch triple digits and was averaging around 96 mph at the end of 2022, and he throws both a sinking two-seamer as well as a high-spin four-seamer up in the zone.” via MLB Pipeline.

As the Phillies look forward to 2025, Painter's progression remains a focal point of their rebuilding efforts. His successful return to the mound is not just a personal victory but a promising sign for a franchise aiming to bolster its pitching staff with homegrown talent. The anticipation around his full-season debut will continue to build, as will the expectations that he can live up to the lofty projections set before him.