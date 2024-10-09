As the New York Mets continue their postseason journey, a potential boost to their lineup looms with Jeff McNeil preparing for game action in the Arizona Fall League (AFL). Should the Mets advance, this move aims to bring McNeil back into the fold just in time for the NLCS (National League Championship Series).

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has laid out a clear plan for McNeil, who has been sidelined with a broken wrist. Mendoza announced that McNeil is scheduled to play in AFL games on Friday and Saturday, testing his readiness by having him play full nine-inning games on consecutive days.

“The Mets are looking to get Jeff McNeil at-bats in Arizona Fall League games,” Tim Healey said via X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the importance of real game action for McNeil's potential return to the active roster.

This approach aims to assess McNeil's physical condition following his injury and acclimate him to the competitive environment, which is crucial given the high stakes of postseason baseball.

Jeff McNeil could provide a lineup boost in the NLCS

The decision to use the AFL as a stepping stone for injured players looking to rejoin their teams during critical moments of the season isn't unprecedented. Mendoza cited Kyle Schwarber's return to the Chicago Cubs during their 2016 World Series run following an AFL stint after he missed most of that season due to injury.

McNeil's potential activation for the NLCS could significantly impact the Mets' lineup. Known for his versatility, ability to make contact and get on base, McNeil provides a reliable bat that could enhance the Mets' offense, particularly against the tough pitching they would face in the championship series, whether that be with the Dodgers or Padres.

The implications of McNeil’s return extend beyond just his batting contributions. His experience and calm demeanor are assets in high-pressure games, providing a stabilizing presence in the lineup that could benefit younger players or those struggling with postseason jitters. Moreover, McNeil’s defensive flexibility allows Mendoza additional options in fielding alignments and strategic substitutions throughout the game.

As McNeil gears up for his AFL appearances, the Mets organization and its fans will be keenly observing his performance and endurance in game situations. These games are not merely rehabilitation starts but critical evaluations that will determine if McNeil can be a key player in the Mets' quest for a championship title.

The next few days in the AFL will be pivotal for McNeil and the Mets. Should he show the capability to handle the rigors of full games back-to-back, it would not only mark a remarkable recovery but also boost the Mets' lineup at a crucial time. As the Mets look to solidify their roster for the next (potential) rounds of the postseason, McNeil's successful return could be a significant factor in their World Series aspirations.