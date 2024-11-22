The Philadelphia Phillies have decided to non-tender outfielder Austin Hays, which will make the former All-Star and Gold Glove finalist a free agent. The decision comes just months after the Phillies acquired Hays in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles at the 2024 trade deadline.

The Phillies gave up reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache in the deal, expecting Hays to provide a solid glove and a reliable bat down the stretch. However, Hays struggled to make an impact in his short stint with Philadelphia.

“Austin Hays was informed he is being non-tendered by Phillies. Only 29, Hays suffered through a severe kidney infection after being traded to Philly. Only a year removed from an All Star and Gold Glove finalist season, he’ll be an interesting free agent.” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

Appearing in just 22 games after the trade, Hays hit .256 with a .672 OPS and a -0.3 WAR while battling a severe kidney infection. His performance fell short of expectations for a player coming off a 2023 campaign in which he was named an All-Star and a Gold Glove finalist.

Phillies let go of the former All-star, Austin Hays becomes a free agent

The decision to non-tender Hays likely boils down to cost and roster flexibility. The outfielder was entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, having earned $6.3 million in 2024. His 2025 salary was projected to be at least $5.1 million, a figure the Phillies apparently deemed too high for a potential fourth outfielder.

This marks a surprising turn of events for Hays, who was a reliable contributor for the Orioles between 2021 and 2023. Over that three-year stretch, Hays slashed .261/.315/.437, averaging 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and eight defensive runs saved per season. His all-around game earned him a reputation as a dependable outfielder with both offensive and defensive value.

Hays' departure opens the door for him to rejoin the Orioles, the organization that drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft and where he spent the first eight years of his professional career. Baltimore, which is looking to bolster its depth following a playoff exit, could find value in bringing Hays back at a reduced price.

If not, Hays will likely draw interest from teams in need of a veteran outfielder with a track record of above-average defense and solid offensive production. At 29, Hays still has plenty to offer and will look to rebuild his value in a fresh opportunity. For the Phillies, the non-tender decision signals a continued focus on optimizing their roster and payroll as they prepare for the 2025 season. Letting Hays walk might clear the way for internal options or new acquisitions to fill their outfield depth chart.