As the ALCS and NLCS draw closer, teams around MLB have begun firing numerous members of their coaching staff. With the Philadelphia Phillies now ousted from the postseason, manager Rob Thompson could be the next to go.

The Phillies have not yet determined the fate of Thompson or his staff, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. But the fact that there is a decision to be made at all shows Philadelphia is considering making some changes.

Thompson has been at the helm since 2022, compiling a 250-185 record. The Phillies have made the playoffs all three seasons under Thompson, winning the NL pennant in 2022 and NL East in 2024. However, Philadelphia hasn't won the big one. Their last World Series title came in 2008.

The Phillies would be making a major statement if they fired Thompson. However, the expectations for the manager that follows is sky high. It's not that Thompson has failed in his role, it's just that Philadelphia has lofty goals.

Even if Thompson keeps his job, the Phillies could still choose to part ways with some of the coaches below him. However, it's tough to find a scapegoat. Philadelphia ranked fifth in runs (784) and 11th in ERA (3.85). While 11th certainly isn't the worse, perhaps the Phillies' pitching coaches should be on red alert.

Both of those numbers dropped in the playoffs. Philadelphia had the worst overall ERA of any playoff team at 5.82. Furthermore, their 12 runs scored were tied for seventh.

While they came into the playoffs with plenty of momentum, the Phillies fell short in the NLDS. That doesn't take away any of the success they had during the regular season nor their NL East title. However, with the World Series ring not coming back to Philadelphia, questions will be asked of the entire organization.

Rob Thompson appears first up to the podium to offer any answers.