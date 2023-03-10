The Philadelphia Phillies, like most other MLB teams, have a bunch of their players playing in the World Baseball Classic. After playing for their clubs in a long season, these stars get to represent their country in the biggest international baseball event. However, with play comes the risk of injury, and some players have suffered an injury even prior to the WBC. The Phillies have reportedly already pulled one of their players due to injury; Ranger Suarez, who is dealing with arm tightness, per Todd Zolecki.

“The Phillies brought back Ranger Suarez from the WBC because of left forearm tightness. He will receive treatment here. He will be pushed back a few days. They said they believe it is minor.”

Suarez is part of an incredibly stacked Venezuelan roster in the WBC. While most of their star power comes from the hitting department (Jose Altuve, Ronald Acuna Jr, Luis Arraez, and Gleyber Torres, to name a few), their pitching core is loaded. Usually a starter for the Phillies, Suarez anchored the bullpen of the team alongside Philly teammate Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies had a magical run to the World Series last season. Ranger Suarez was electric for Philly during the series, shutting down Venezuelan teammate Jose Altuve’s Houston Astros in Game 3. Unfortunately, they would fall just short of the goal, as Houston took the crown in 2022.

The Phillies are now looking to rebound after that heartbreaking defeat and climb their way to the top of the MLB again. They already made a big splash, signing former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner to a mega-deal.