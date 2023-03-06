New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana didn’t receive a positive injury update after he was forced to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic. The Mets announced Monday that Quintana has a small stress fracture in his left rib cage. The pitcher is headed back to New York for further tests.

Jose Quintana was supposed to pitch for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic. The veteran left the Mets’ spring training game Sunday after pitching one inning with what the team called “left-side tightness.” Quintana’s injury appears to be more severe than the Mets had initially hoped.

There is no timetable for Quintana’s return. When Quintana announced that he would no longer play for Colombia in the WBC, the veteran said that he wanted to be ready for the start of the 2023 MLB season.

Colombia is scheduled to play its first WBC game Saturday. The Mets will visit the Miami Marlins for Opening Day on March 30.

Quintana threw a perfect inning before exiting Sunday’s game with an injury. The pitcher gave up five runs in less than an inning during his spring training debut on Feb. 28.

Quintana was part of three additions to the Mets’ rotation in free agency. New York signed the 34-year-old to a two-year, $26 million contract. The Mets also acquired AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga

The 2022 season was arguably the best year of Quintana’s MLB career. In 32 starts, the left-hander posted a 2.93 ERA.

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals shortly before the trade deadline. With a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for St. Louis, Quintana helped lead the Cardinals to an NL Central championship.

The Mets are among the World Series favorites in large part because of their rotation. Verlander and Max Scherzer and Verlander are New York’s top starters for the 2023 season.