With the NLCS commencing on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies released their roster for the best-of-seven series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite some murmurs that he could return for the series, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was not included on the roster, according to Jon Morosi.

There was intrigue as to whether Hoskins, who tore his ACL in March, would return for the Phillies this series as he ramps up his rehab at the team's spring training facility in Florida. A potential improbable return will have to wait until the World Series though as the slugging first baseman is not quite ready to go yet.

While there's no guarantee he'll be part of the roster were the Phillies to make it to another Fall Classic, Hoskins is working his tail off to at least force Philadelphia to make a tough decision.

Hoskins trying to do the impossible

Hoskins is one of the longest-tenured Phillies players and outspoken leaders in the clubhouse. He's also beloved by the Philly faithful and received a standing ovation before throwing out the first pitch prior to the Phillies' first playoff game this month.

Though he hit below .200 during Philadelphia's run to the World Series last season, he had several memorable moments as he launched six home runs. Imagine the roar of the sold-out Citizens Bank Park crowd if Hoskins steps foot in the batter's box for the first time all season during the World Series.

What adds more intrigue to this is that Rhys Hoskins may very well have already played his final game in a Phillies uniform. The 30-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and with the way Philadelphia is built, they don’t need him for the foreseeable future.

Knowing this, he's trying to beat the odds and perhaps get one last hurrah in the City of Brotherly Love.