Rob Thomson isn't stressed. The MLB playoffs present no shortage of adversity, challenges, and pressure. However, the Philadelphia Phillies manager dropped an honest admission Saturday, explaining why he is not worried about pressure in the postseason, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I was going to retire a couple years ago so there’s really not much pressure on me right now,” Thomson said.

Thomson is clearly enjoying the ride. The Phillies reached the World Series in 2022 but ultimately fell short of winning it all. They are back in the NLCS in 2023 and are looking to reach new heights with Thomson leading the charge.

It's easier to remain calm when Bryce Harper is on your team. Harper has been terrific so far in the 2023 MLB playoffs, leading Philadelphia to an NLDS upset over the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies preparing for the NLCS

The Phillies are currently preparing for the NLCS. Many people around the MLB world expected either the Phillies or the Braves to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks upset LA in the NLDS and will play Philadelphia in the 2023 NLCS.

Philadelphia will enter the series as a favorite. They took notice of what AZ accomplished against the Dodgers though, so the Phillies won't take the Diamondbacks for granted.

Arizona's offense impressed versus LA. They implemented an aggressive approach that led to no shortage of frustration for the Dodgers' pitching staff. Continuing to find success against the Phillies will prove to be an immense challenge though.

If Bryce Harper and the lineup continue to swing the bats well, then Arizona may be in store for a long series. Regardless of what happens, Rob Thomson clearly isn't concerned with the pressure. He's confident in his team.

The Phillies will host the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday at 8:07 PM EST.