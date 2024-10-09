The New York Mets have pushed the Philadelphia Phillies to the brink of elimination with a 7-2 win in Game 3 of their best-of-five NLDS series. As the pressure now mounts on the Phillies to keep their season alive, skipper Rob Thomson spoke to the press and didn't exactly inspire confidence among the fans that they can tie the series for a deciding Game 5. Of course, the way they lost also never gave fans much hope to begin with.

“It's the most resilient ball club I've ever been around. It's what they're all about,” Thomson said in this clip shared on the MLB Network's official account on X, formerly Twitter. “They're all about toughness and fighting and playing together.”

NLDS Game 3: Mets def. Phillies, Mets lead 2-1

It's bad enough that the Phillies lost Game 3 of their NLDS series to the Mets, but they lost in such an ugly way that the fans have essentially stopped believing in their team.

For instance, user @GVUDM gave a sardonic response to Rob Thomson's claims, citing the team's past playoff history.

“Showed a lot of resilience when they got no hit and lost 3 in a row in 2022 and blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads in 2023. Honestly probably the least resilient team I can remember,” they posted.

Another user @EInsides chimed in and said, “He's talking about the Mets, right?”

Then, a person named “Is Nick Sirianni Fired Yet?” hit the team's ugly offense that cost them the game, and possibly the series.

“And not hitting. And terrible at bats,” they said.

Meanwhile, the user @rtcolacino made a bold prediction counter to Thomson's comments.

“Of course, none of what is happening is a result of how the Mets are playing right now…..Phillies are eliminated tomorrow,” they said.

Finally, @Iacoviello63514 compared Thomson to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in an unflattering way.

“He sucks just like the Eagles coach,” they said. “Both dips**ts.”

Outlook

After losing the 2022 World Series to the Houston Astros, the Phillies have seemed to take one step back year after year. Last season, the Phillies choked a 3-2 lead in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now it seems that they might exit the playoffs by losing to their rival Mets.

Moreover, analysts have favored the Phillies to beat the Mets, but now they will need to string together two straight wins to keep their season alive and move on to the NLCS.

Even if they do advance, they'll have to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres, who could also end their season quickly if their lackluster play continues.