In a tight contest on Sunday between the Eagles and the Saints, the Eagles left a good amount of points on the field with some of their fourth down decision making. On two consecutive possessions bookending halftime, Nick Sirianni decided to go for it on fourth down instead of taking the three points.

Both times, the Eagles didn't pick up the first down, and the Eagles fans let him have it.

“Nick Sirianni just spins a wheel on every 4th down and then just does whatever it says,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Nick Siranni coaching malpractice is on full display. Went for it twice on 4th down in FG range just to not convert either. I'm all for being aggressive but just take the points!!”

The first fourth down decision was especially baffling. With 14 seconds left in the first half and the Eagles facing 4th-and-1 at the New Orleans 15, Sirianni opted to run with Saquon Barkley instead of just taking the three. However, even if Barkley picked up the first down and was tackled, the Eagles likely would have been stuck kicking a field goal anyways.

There is good news for Sirianni. His Eagles staged a late comeback in New Orleans, taking the lead on a Barkley touchdown with just a minute to go. Reed Blankenship picked off Derek Carr on the ensuing drive, and the Eagles escaped with a victory despite the missed opportunities.

The win pushes the Eagles to 2-1, and they really should be 3-0 if not for Barkley's third down drop in Week 2 against the Falcons. Despite the bad vibes about this team early on in the year about the defensive front, the coaching decisions, the injury to AJ Brown and the up-and-down play of Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia is still in a good spot in the NFC East.