As the Philadelphia Phillies evened up their NLDS series at a game apiece, Alec Bohm wasn't in the starting lineup. But as the Phillies look to take a series advantage, manager Rob Thompson doesn't expect that to be the norm.

Thompson confirmed that Bohm will start in Game 3. With the third baseman slumping a bit after his prolonged injury, Thompson just wanted to give Bohm some extra reps, via the Associated Press.

“Oh yeah, he's playing tomorrow,” Thompson said of Bohm's Game 3 availability. “I think he's in a good spot. He was just in there hitting in the cages and getting his work in. I'm not sure if he's going to hit on the field today or not. But yeah, I think he's fine.”

While he didn't start, Bohm did get into the Phillies' 8-7 victory over the New York Mets in Game 2. However, he went just 0-for-2. That came after he went 0-for-4 in Game 1.

Bohm has just two hits in his last 34 at-bats, finishing the regular season in a 2-for-28 slump. The third baseman was off the diamond from from Aug. 30 to Sept. 14 with a strained hand. Thompson decided to give Bohm a breather and an opportunity to re-focus his craft.

Now back for Game 3, Alec Bohm will be looking to help the Phillies put together a win streak. Traveling into the confines of Citi Field, Philadelphia will be in for a major challenge. But Thompson is confident Bohm has what it takes to help the Phillies navigate choppy waters.

What Alec Bohm offers Phillies

While he may be mired in a slump, Bohm is still a valuable member of Philadelphia's lineup. They ended the regular season ranked fifth in the league with 784 runs scored.

Through 143 regular season games, Bohm hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI, earning his first All-Star nomination in the process. He ranked second on the team in RBI, third in batting average and sixth in home runs.

His injury layoff could've played a role in Bohm's struggles. Perhaps it's just a natural ebb professional athletes go through. But whatever the case, Thompson isn't concerned. With a win in Game 3, the Phillies would inch ever close to a World Series opportunity.