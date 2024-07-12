After losing two out of three games to the Atlanta Braves last weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies (61-32) were faced with another taxing challenge in the form of the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is what it was supposed to be, anyway, as the owner of the MLB's best record knocked off their opponents, 5-1, on Thursday to earn the series sweep in Citizens Bank Park.

Assuming they handle the last-place Oakland Athletics as expected, The Fightin' Phils will enter the All-Star break with a ton of momentum. This is not new, though. They have been one of the teams to beat since late-April. The roster contains tremendous depth and features several breakouts, but it is the superstars who have fans feeling most confident about a special October run.

One in particular crushed the Dodgers over the last three nights. Trea Turner went 7-for-12 with two home runs and five RBIs during the stretch, adding to a red-hot summer that helped him earn a starting slot on the National League All-Star squad. He thrived in this marquee matchup, one that could be a preview of what is to come this fall.

Much can change between now and then for both clubs, but the Phillies stand alone right now. They understand what it means to show up against top-notch competition, even if it is only July.

“We're playing good baseball,” Turner told MLB Network's Jon Morosi postgame. “That's a good team over there. They've got a lot of talented players. I've been over there, so I know, but I just think we're playing good. The pitching has been great, we're scoring enough runs right now offensively – the boys are rolling.”

Trea Turner, Phillies focused on finishing their story in 2024

Despite this being another World Series or bust campaign, the Phillies are visibly having fun while racking up wins. There is a sense of camaraderie that emanates from the dugout, which only enhances the aura surrounding this group.

Philadelphia played the role of spoiler in 2022 and 2023 but has also tasted heartbreak in that time. Now, it has finally morphed into a full-grown Goliath, poised to seize its first divisional title in 13 years and earn home-field advantage in the postseason (six and a half games ahead of LA for first place in the NL).

With all the money that dealin' Dave Dombrowski has been allowed to invest in this team, coupled with the superb on-field results, the Phillies must stay on the attack in the second half of the season. They rank in the top-five in many offensive categories and have the No. 1 ERA in the MLB at 3.24. Even their bullpen, which has often been a source of anxiety, appears to be a strength this year.

That being said, the front office needs to be active at the trade deadline. Philly cannot afford to be content in this league. Acquiring high-end talent can solidify its championship ambitions while also damaging the other NL contenders that are in pursuit of big names.

Trea Turner conquered his former club this week, but the playoffs have been characterized by chaos and unpredictability on many occasions. The Dodgers and the other seekers of baseball immortality know who they are chasing at the moment, and they will be appropriately motivated ahead of July 30.

The Phillies must wear the bullseye on their back with pride and treat it like a symbol of how far they have come in this era. There is only one more level for them to reach.