For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week.

For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to take his talents to Philadelphia. Among them, the Phillies’ thrilling run to the 2022 World Series helped to convince him to put pen to paper on a multiyear contract with the reigning National League champions.

“It was a big factor for sure,” Turner said during his introductory press conference with the Phillies on Thursday. “Playing on a winning team was really important, and an organization that wants to win championships, for not just one year but a long time. … They were playing really good baseball at the end of the season. It looked not only fun for the players, but for the fans. It seemed like there was kind of that family aspect, and they were in it together.

“That was more what jumped out to me, was how much fun the players were having, and the fans, together. You could hear it through your TV, how loud the stadium was. I’ve played here many, many times, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it like that. And rightfully so. Making the World Series and playing that time of the year is really important, and really fun.”

Turner was linked with multiple teams over the past months for a free agent deal, from the Seattle Mariners to the San Diego Padres. The now-former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder confirmed on Thursday that he received “multiple offers,” but ultimately, money was not the deciding factor in why he signed with the Phillies.

“I was lucky enough to have some good offers on the table, tough consideration going through it,” Turner said. “Me and my wife wanted to weigh all options and take the process as seriously as possible. … Money wasn’t necessarily the No. 1 option for us.”

Turner is just coming off of a keen 2021 campaign with the Dodgers where he was named an All-Star and also recorded career highs across the board, including in RBI (100).