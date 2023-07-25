Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has struggled mightily this season, and he had a couple of tough moments against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Trea Turner's misfortunes started in the top of the fifth inning, when he botched a ground ball off of the bat of Jorge Mateo of the Orioles that would have ended the inning. It was Turner's 12th error of the season, and the Phillies fans were letting him have it.

The boo birds are out for Trea Turner after his second error of the game pic.twitter.com/r495fK8oXn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2023

Luckily, the Phillies got out of the inning without a run scoring. They tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Turner went down looking on a low strike call that he did not agree with. He spent a period after the pitch arguing about the call with umpire Will Little. Then after he tossed his equipment towards the bat boy, Trea Turner was ejected by Will Little.

Trea Turner just got rung up on a low strike call, then got ejected by the ump for tossing his gear towards the bat boy He was NOT happy pic.twitter.com/SvWTEBuUiv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2023

This will certainly be a night to for get for Trea Turner after he was ejected. This is his first year with the Phillies after signing a big 11-year contract with the team.

That large contract puts a lot of pressure on anyone, but playing for a Philadelphia team amplifies that. Those fans are going to let you know if you are not performing to their expectations.

Hopefully for Turner's sake, he will have a good second half of the season down the stretch. The Phillies are competitive, and made the World Series last season. If they get the Turner of old, they could be a dangerous team. For now, his struggles have continued.