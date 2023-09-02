Trea Turner hasn't had the most productive 2023 season after signing a big money deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason. He hasn't nearly been as stellar as he was last year, dropping off across the board in multiple key stats. However, Turner is proving that it's not too late for him to make the huge impact the Phillies expected out of him when they agreed on an 11-year, $300 million contract last December.

On Friday night, despite being on the receiving end of a 7-5 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, Turner continued his hot streak on the plate. He hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead, putting them in position win before their bullpen faltered in the very next half-inning. And in doing so, he extended his streak and is on the verge of tying a record that hasn't been touched since 1937.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, after Trea Turner efforts on Friday night, he tallied his fourth straight game of hitting at least one HR and three RBIs, becoming just the fifth player in MLB history to accomplish that feat since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920. Now, the Phillies shortstop needs to hit one home run and drive in three runs against the Brewers tomorrow night so he could tie the record for most consecutive games with a HR & three RBI set by Bill Dickey in 1937 and Lou Gehrig in 1931.

This kind of regression to the mean is exactly what Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had in mind when the team mostly stood pat prior to the trade deadline on the position player side of the equation. Turner, throughout his career, has shown the ability to be a force for the team in the middle of the lineup, and now, the Phillies are beginning to reap the rewards of the considerable investment they made not too long ago.

At the moment, the Phillies are still sitting pretty in a playoff spot, although with the postseason beckoning, they cannot afford to grow complacent. Trea Turner's continued mashing at the plate should help in that regard. After his strong August and a promising start to September, Turner is now slashing .258/.310/.441 to go along with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.