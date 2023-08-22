The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies dominated game one of the series as they won 10-4. Philadelphia racked up 16 hits on the night, and six different players had a multi-hit game. Alec Bohm led the way with three hits, including a home run. Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber each hit a home run that actually went over the fence. Bryce Harper hit a home run the old fashioned way as he sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Aaron Nola earned the win on the mound. He went seven innings, allowed seven hits, two runs, and struck out five.

The Giants hit the ball well in the loss, they just could not push the runs across. They finished with nine hits in the game, and three different players had two hits. Joc Pederson and Lamonte Wade Jr each homered off of Nola in the game. Sean Manaea was handed the loss after allowing three runs on three hits through 2 2/3 innings pitched. Sean Hjelle allowed 10 hits, six runs, and two home runs through 4 2/3 innings to finish the game.

Kyle Harrison will be making his Major League debut in this game for the Giants. Taijuan Walker will get the ball for the Phillies.

Here are the Giants-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Giants vs. Phillies

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants already faced Taijuan Walker this season. That game was back in May, but San Francisco still had success in the game. They chased Walker after just 2/3 of an inning in the Giants' win. The Giants scored four runs on four hits and they were able to draw two walks in the game. In those two outs, they forced Walker to throw 40 pitches. I do not expect them to have that same type of game in this one. However, if the Giants can score three or four runs and chase Walker after four or five innings, they will cover the spread.

Kyle Harrison will be making his MLB debut in this game. That is very exciting, but debuts are always tough to predict. Some people can handle the nerves and pitch as they always have. Others let the nerves get to them in game one and give up a lot of runs. Kyle Harrison could go either way. He has a Minor League ERA of 4.52 this season, and a WHIP of 1.48. However, he has struck out 109 batters through 67 2/3 innings pitched. Opponents are also batting just .215 off him this season. Harrison needs to limit his walks, but if he can pitch one of his good games, the Giants will cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Walker struggled against the Giants last time he faced them. However, that game was on the road. This one is a home game, and Walker excels when pitching in Philadelphia. At home this season, Walker has a 3.11 ERA, more strikeouts, and opponents are batting just .191 off him at Citizens Bank Ballpark. Walker is clearly much more comfortable at home, and that should continue in this game. If Walker can continue to pitch well at home, they will cover this spread.

Philadelphia hit the ball very well in game one of this series. They are facing a rookie making his debut, and that should benefit them. As mentioned, Harrison does strike out a high rate of batters, but he also walks a lot of batters. Philadelphia needs to make sure they do not chase pitches out of the zone in this game. If they can draw some walks and cut down on the strikeouts, the Phillies will cover the spread.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, and I do think Harrison will end up being a solid starting pitcher in the MLB as his career progresses. However, it is hard to bet on him in this game. His walk rate is already high, and his nerves could make that worse. I will take the Phillies to cover this spread.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+146), Under 9 (-110)