The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt some concerning injury news during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers when All-Star starting pitcher Zack Wheeler exited early after the fifth inning.

The Phillies later announced that Wheeler left due to low left back tightness, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Zack Wheeler leaves game early due to lower back tightness

Before exiting, Wheeler pitched 5.0 innings while striking out seven, walking two and only allowing three hits and one earned run against the Dodgers' vaunted lineup, getting the win as the Phillies easily got the victory 10-1.

Speaking postgame, Wheeler told Zolecki that he first started feeling back tightness after a long fourth inning and that it is not a new issue.

“I've had to deal with it and treat it here and there,” Wheeler said.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson later described Wheeler's exit as “precautionary” and that he still expects him to make his next start on Sunday against the Oakland A's according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wheeler is once again putting together an incredible season, showing that he is one of the premier starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. Through 19 starts and 116.2 innings, Wheeler is 10-4 and has 126 strikeouts with a 2.70 ERA.

The Phillies had just received some positive injury news earlier in the day when designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (groin) and first baseman Bryce Harper (hamstring) were activated off of the 10-day injured list before losing Wheeler.

Schwarber made his return to the lineup known early, roping a two-run single to center in the second to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead. Schwarber also scored a run in the fourth, crossing home plate after shortstop Trea Turner's home run.

The Phillies continued to show why they are the best team in baseball after Tuesday's win, as their MLB-best record climbed to 59-32 and their lead over the Atlanta Braves increased to eight games.

With the Phillies having such a big lead over the Braves in the NL East, it may be smart for them to exercise as much caution as possible with Wheeler.

If the Phillies decide to go that route, they could hold Wheeler out until after the All-Star break. With the All-Star game on Tuesday July 16, The Phillies' next game after the four-day break is on Friday July 19 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving them the ability to give Wheeler up to two weeks off while only skipping one of his starts in the rotation, having him return on Tuesday, July 23 against the Minnesota Twins.

Whatever the Phillies' plan is, they have to be thrilled that Wheeler's injury doesn't seem serious. Even though they have plenty of depth in the rotation, with fellow All-Star Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, and newly-extended Cristopher Sanchez all having excellent seasons, Wheeler is the Phillies' unquestioned ace. The Phillies will need him healthy the rest of the way.