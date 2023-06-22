It has been nearly four years since pitcher Zack Wheeler decided to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love. He recently opened up bout that decision to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies instead of going to the Chicago White Sox despite the latter having the better financial offer.

For Wheeler, it all came down to where his family felt more comfortable.

“It's all about family and being comfortable with where you're going to be playing over the next 5 years,” Zack Wheeler said when asked about the thought process behind his signing with the Phillies in 2019 (via Foul Territory podcast)

Zack Wheeler explained why he chose the Phillies over the White Sox, even though Chicago offered more money. "It's all about family and being comfortable with where you're going to be playing over the next 5 years."https://t.co/sjOyOfctrc pic.twitter.com/loN39sCc5W — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 21, 2023

The White Sox reportedly had a bigger offer on the table for Zack Wheeler, who also said that the Phillies actually came late to the negotiation table. At the end of the day, Wheeler chose to go to Philadelphia by signing a five-year deal worth $118 million. Wheeler's wife is from New Jersey and playing for the Phillies meant that they would be closer to the East Coast than if he chose to take the money the White Sox were willing to pay him to come and play for them.

Since becoming a member of the Phillies, Zack Wheeler has managed to get an All-Star nod in his second season with the team in 2021. That year, he posted a 14-10 record to g with a 2.78 ERA. The following season, he went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA. Through 15 starts in the 2023 MLB regular season, Wheeler has gone 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA.

Before heading to Philadelphia, Wheeler spent five years playing for the New York Mets.