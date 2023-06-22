The Philadelphia Phillies have been paced by starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in the month of June. Wheeler has an ERA of 3.13 to go along with 22 strikeouts in 23 innings during the month.

The NL East contenders are expected to put several key pieces on the trading block this month. Wheeler is not one of them. The team's core of Bryce Harper, Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and others is likely to remain.

Wheeler features a devastating slider in his arsenal that makes him tough to hit in clutch situations. The Phillies pitcher brings a lot of value to the team. In a Wednesday post by the online show Foul Territory, Wheeler was asked if he'd trade himself for Babe Ruth or not.

“I would trade myself in a heartbeat for Babe Ruth,” Wheeler said in an interview posted Wednesday.

"I would trade myself in a heartbeat for Babe Ruth." 😂 Zack Wheeler jokes about how @Phillies owner John Middleton shut down past trade rumors and shares how great Middleton has been to the team. https://t.co/GUoQrcFpEm pic.twitter.com/3QxzE21PA8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 22, 2023

The Phillies were expected to take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, but the game was delayed due to rain. Manager Rob Thomson's team had its six-game winning streak snapped by the Braves in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. Three Philadelphia players are expected to make the All-Star Game this year.

Thomson's team entered Wednesday night nine games out of first place in the East. Their hot streak came at the right time, as the first-place Braves and second place Marlins have both been hot lately as well.

Wheeler also spoke to the same talk show about his decision to choose the Phillies as his home. He said he holds the Phillies' current team and franchise in high esteem and expects to remain for years to come. The 33-year-old right hander has a timeframe as to how long he wants to remain with the city, he said, for numerous reasons.

“It's all about family and being comfortable with where you're going to be playing over the next 5 years,” Wheeler said.