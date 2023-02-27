The new pitch clock rule in MLB has gotten the attention of many in the early days of spring training, but New York Yankees star Aaron Judge said it will be a good thing, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Aaron Judge said he thinks the new pitch clock “is going to be a good thing for everybody,” via Hoch. “When they brought the shot clock into basketball all those years ago, they had to learn to adjust. You couldn’t just sit around and dribble and run motion for five minutes.”

The new pitch clock rule is as follows. A pitcher has 15 seconds to deliver the ball with the bases empty, and 20 seconds with runners on. If they do not, a ball will be assessed. The hitter also has to be in the box and facing the pitcher by the time there is eight seconds left on the clock, otherwise it is an automatic strike.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Notably an automatic strike was called at the end of an Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox spring training game. It was in the 9th inning of a tie game. The bases were loaded at the time and it was a full count. The inning ended on an automatic strike call.

It will take some adjusting for pitchers and hitters, but the hope is that the league is adjusted for the most part by the start of the regular season.

Yankees fans will be happy to hear that Aaron Judge does not have a problem with the new rule and that he believes that he will be able to make the adjustment. The Yankees hope for another monster season in Judge’s first season as captain.