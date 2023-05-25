A prolific and passionate matchup is in the works between two teams with no love for one another as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick is unveiled.

Last year’s National League Champions, the Philadelphia Phillies have gotten off to a slower start than expected with a 23-26 record through the first 49 games of the regular season. Most recently, the Phillies were able to avoid getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 6-5 extra-inning victory in dramatic fashion. In line for the start is projected to be Aaron Nola who is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA in ten games started.

On the other side of things, the Atlanta Braves were also to avoid getting swept themselves by the best team in the National League in the Los Angeles Dodgers with a narrow 4-3 victory. As it stands, the Braves are 30-19 with a 5.5-game lead in the NL East and have firm control of being a top player in all of baseball by the end of the season. Getting the starting nod for Atlanta will end up being the southpaw in Dylan Dodd with his 2-1 but shaky 6.46 ERA. Can Dodd put together a masterful outing en route to getting back on track?

Here are the Phillies-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Even though Phillies fans are beginning to get restless in the bleachers, it is still far too early to hit the panic button at this point in time. Remember, there are still 113 games remaining on Philly’s slated schedule. Not to mention, but the ‘Phils made their historic run to the World Series last year as a Wild Card team with only 87 wins next to their names. Clearly, there is plenty of time for the Phillies to turn the ship around.

Then again, there are certainly many things that the Phillies need to fix before they run out of time to do so. First things first, in order for the Phillies to cover the spread in this matchup while improving upon their future outlook, they will need to ride the success of one of their top pitching aces in Aaron Nola. When taking a closer look, one begins to realize that Nola has found great success against the Braves in his career with a 15-10 record and a 3.39 ERA in 30 career starts versus Atlanta. No doubt about it, Nola holds the key in whether or not the Phillies are able to cover later this evening.

Of course, it would help if the Phillies didn’t have to play from behind in this divisional showdown. Against the D-Backs in their lone win of the series, they had to overcome a 5-0 deficit entering the sixth inning. With closer Craig Kimbrel one save away from the 400th of his career and having struck out 50% of batters faced in his prior 13 appearances, then jumping out to a lead and not squandering it all be vital for the Phillies’ chances in this one.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

As for the Braves, very few teams in and around baseball have the necessary firepower in all aspects to consistently hang around in games versus Atlanta. Whether it’s pitching an absolute gem of a game or cursing the covering off of the baseball, the Braves hardly do anything wrong over the course of a nine-inning affair.

However, if there is one thing that Atlanta needs to focus on in regards to covering the spread as home favorites on this Thursday, it is the fact that it will be vital for them to help make Dylan Dodd feel as comfortable as possible while on the mound. Not only will this be his first-ever appearance versus the Phillies, but he was 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA in six minor league starts. Although Dodd has obviously endured his fair share of struggles, he does happen to be a talented arm with a skilled pitching arsenal under his belt. Believe it or not, in his last start at the Major League level coming against the Marlins on May 4th, he did allow only three runs on eight hits over six innings in the win, so he definitely has had a taste of success in the majors.

While the Braves have plenty of names at the dish that can inflict damage with one swing of the bat, third-baseman Austin Riley is only one RBI short of having 500 hits, 100 homers, and 300 RBIs in his career. Only three players have reached those numbers in fewer games than Riley in Braves history, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he put together a big-time performance with history on the line.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

Whenever these two teams get together, it’s as entertaining as it gets. However, the Braves are too good at the moment and should be rejuvenated in front of the home fans.

