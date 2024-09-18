ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies in their series finale with the Brewers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Brewers prediction and pick.

Phillies-Brewers Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Freddy Peralta

Aaron Nola (12-8) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Aaron Nola took the loss Friday against the Mets, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

2024 Road Splits: Aaron Nola hasn't been as solid on the road as he's been at home with a 6-4 record, 4.00 ERA, and 1.34 WHIP.

Freddy Peralta (11-8) with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Freddy Peralta allowed a run on six hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

2024 Home Splits: Freddy Peralta pitched well at home with a 6-5 record, a 4.13 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Brewers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +100

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are poised to secure a crucial victory against Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at American Family Field. This matchup carries significant playoff implications, with both teams vying for optimal postseason positioning.

Nola, despite recent struggles, has a track record of bouncing back strong. His ability to mix pitches and command the strike zone will be key against a Brewers lineup that can be susceptible to quality breaking balls. Nola's career 3.62 ERA demonstrates his consistency and reliability in big games.

The Phillies' offense, led by the dynamic duo of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, presents a formidable challenge for Peralta. Harper's .377 OBP and .533 slugging percentage make him a constant threat, while Schwarber's 35 home runs provide game-changing power. This potent lineup has the potential to jump on Peralta early and force the Brewers into their bullpen.

Philadelphia's recent success against Milwaukee, including a sweep earlier in the season, gives them a psychological edge. The Phillies' playoff experience from the past two years also provides them with the composure needed to perform in high-pressure situations.

With the division title within reach and home-field advantage on the line, expect the Phillies to come out swinging and Nola to deliver a statement performance, leading Philadelphia to a crucial road victory over the Brewers.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers are primed to secure a crucial victory against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field on Wednesday night. This matchup carries significant playoff implications, with both teams vying for optimal postseason positioning.

Peralta has been in stellar form lately, boasting a 2.84 ERA in his last seven starts. His ability to generate swings and misses, evidenced by his 10.1 K/9 rate this season, will be key against a Phillies lineup that can be susceptible to strikeouts. Peralta's home-field advantage at American Family Field, where he's historically performed well, gives him an extra edge.

The Brewers' offense, led by the dynamic duo of William Contreras and Willy Adames, presents a formidable challenge for Nola. Contreras' team-high .281 batting average and Adames' power (32 home runs, 109 RBIs) make them constant threats at the plate. This potent lineup has the potential to jump on Nola early and force the Phillies into their bullpen.

While Nola has been solid this season, his road performances have been inconsistent. In contrast, the Brewers have been strong at home this season. The Brewers' recent success, including a 6-2 victory over the Phillies in the series opener, gives them momentum and a psychological edge.

With the division title within reach and home-field advantage on the line, expect the Brewers to come out swinging and Peralta to deliver a statement performance. Milwaukee's balanced attack and home-field advantage will be the difference-makers in this crucial matchup, leading the Brewers to a pivotal victory over the Phillies.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

In this high-stakes matchup between the Brewers and Phillies, expect a closely contested battle. Freddy Peralta's recent form and home-field advantage give the Brewers a slight edge, but Aaron Nola's experience in big games can't be discounted. The game will likely hinge on bullpen performance and timely hitting. Look for Christian Yelich to be a difference-maker for Milwaukee, while Bryce Harper aims to spark the Phillies' offense. In a game that could go either way, the Brewers' home crowd energy and Peralta's strikeout potential will ultimately propel them to a narrow victory, strengthening their playoff positioning.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-118), Under 7.5 (-110)