Game 5 is tonight! What a series this NLCS has been and the same can be said for the ALCS. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Phillies took the first two games at home but have fallen in the last two in Arizona. We now have a series! The Dbacks showed late life in both of those wins which has certainly kept their season alive. Even when they are down, they are not out. The Phillies have looked like the best team on the planet at times and their electric fanbase really helps. Philly hopes to win this crucial Game 5 so they can head back home to try and win one of the next two.

The Dbacks are still alive! After winning two crucial games, they now have their ace on the mound looking for three straight wins. If that would be the case, that would be remarkable considering a 4-game sweep was possible just 48 hours ago. The Dbacks play very well at home and the Phillies aren't as good away from home. Arizona needs to win this game tonight to have a chance to win in Philadelphia.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5

Time: 8:07 ET/5:07 PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Zack Wheeler starts for the Phillies. There is no doubt he has been the top starter this entire postseason. Wheeler is (2-0) with a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings. That is dominant pitching and he even has a WHIP of 0.63. Nobody can touch him right now. If Wheeler continues his ways and allows three or fewer runs tonight then the Phillies should win this game. The Dbacks offense is very elite, especially late in games. The longer Wheeler can go, the better. Philly can't let the bullpen come in early or else the Dbacks will thrive.

Bryce Harper finished (0-3) last night which was rare to see. Kyle Schwarber managed to hit a homer last night for their first run of the game. Those two lefties are going to need to continue to hit the ball well as they face a right-handed starter. The Phillies got to Zac Gallen in Game 1, and they expect to do the same tonight. Trea Turner has been getting on base at a high rate and that must continue.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen is on the bump to try and keep the Dbacks season alive. The potential Cy Young candidate had a phenomenal regular season but hasn't had that same luck in the postseason. He is (2-1) with a 4.96 ERA in 16.1 innings. In Game 1, he allowed five runs off of eight hits. Schwarber, Harper, and Nick Castellanos all smashed massive homers in that game. If Gallen can limit the long ball then the Dbacks will be in a position to cover this spread.

Gabriel Moreno is turning into a star for the Dbacks. He is coming in very clutch and hit a massive RBI single in the 8th inning last night. If he continues to see the ball well then the Dbacks have a legit shot at not just winning tonight but winning the whole damn thing. They just need their bullpen to stay intact. However, Corbin Carroll needs to get going. He's batting only .250 this postseason.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of being another 1-run contest. I like the Dbacks to cover the spread at home to potentially win Game 5.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160)