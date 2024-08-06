ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers played a tough, tense game — as you would expect — Monday night in the first game of this anticipated midweek series in early August. The two teams with the two best records in the National League are locking horns in what could be a preview of an October showdown.

Monday's game was marked by the return of Freddie Freeman to the Dodger lineup after his son was discharged from the hospital following a successful medical procedure. No one was fully sure if Freeman was going to be able to play on Monday. It was fully expected he would return to the team at some point in this series, but Freeman was able to make the relatively quick transition and get back into the lineup on Monday. His return gave the Dodgers an emotional lift, and they used it well in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia. Shohei Ohtani mashed his 34th homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth to give Los Angeles a very important insurance run after the Dodger bullpen came close to giving up the lead in the top of the eighth. Tyler Glasnow outpitched Aaron Nola in a battle of proven starting pitchers. The Dodgers struck first. Now let's see if the Phillies can fight back in the second game of this series.

Phillies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Christopher Sanchez vs. Clayton Kershaw

Christopher Sanchez (7-7) has a 3.36 ERA. Sanchez has been terrific in the middle of the Philadelphia rotation behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. He signed a new contract with the team this season, and the investment has been rewarded with consistent performance. Sanchez wasn't at his best last week against the New York Yankees. This is another test against another high-profile opponent with star power in the top of the batting order.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 31 versus the New York Yankees: 5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 43 IP, 57 H, 29 R, 3 HR, 18 BB, 26 K

Clayton Kershaw (0-1) has a 5.87 ERA. He has made only two starts this season, so no one should be surprised by Kershaw's less-than-great results. The Dodgers know they need to be patient with their future Hall of Famer. He needs to settle into the season, gain more comfort on the mound, work off the rust, and find a groove. It's less important that Kershaw dominate now; it's more important that he stays healthy and will be ready to give the Dodgers something of value in October.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 31 versus the San Diego Padres: 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Phillies-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -106

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Phillies vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sanchez is a better pitcher than Kershaw, but more than that, Kershaw is still rusty and working his way back into the season. The Phillies should be able to hit Kershaw hard and win by multiple runs.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have Freddie Freeman back and are therefore a lot tougher to deal with than they were without him. Sanchez is a good pitcher but struggled against the Yankees. The Dodgers could certainly get to him here.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are struggling, but Clayton Kershaw is just not sharp yet. Take Philadelphia on the run line for a fat plus-money price.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5