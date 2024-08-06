ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rookie Luis Gil takes the mound for the New York Yankees as they host the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction and pick.

Angels-Yankees Projected Starters

Davis Daniel vs. Luis Gil

Davis Daniel (1-2) with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Daniel went five innings last time out, giving up five hits and a walk. One run would score against him as he took the no-decision against the Rockies

2024 Road Splits: Daniel is o-1 in one start on the road. He went 5.1 innings in that start, giving up five runs, with four of them being earned.

Luis Gil (11-5) with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Gil went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, three walks, and a home run. He would allow three runs, but take the win over the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: In 11 starts at home, Gil is 5-3 with a 3.16 ERA and a .172 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +220

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Angels vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSW/YES

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Taylor Ward has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. Ward has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs this year. Further, he has scored 49 times. Zach Neto has also been solid on the year. He is hitting .256 this year with 14 home runs and 51 RBIS. Neto has stolen 20 bases and scored 49 times. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the top bats for the year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. O'Hoppe has 16 home runs with 46 RBIS while scoring 48 times on the season.

Matt Thaiss has been the leader of the team on offense in the last week. He is hitting .400 over the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. Thaiss has six RBIs, two stolen bases, and has scored once. Zach Neto is also having a solid week. He is hitting .250 over the last week with a home run and five RBIs. Further, he has scored four times. Taylor Ward rounds out the most productive bats as of late. He is hitting .250 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Current Angels have 23 career at-bats against Luis Gil. They have just one hit in that time. Logan O'Hoppe has the only hit, going one for three with a home run. Meanwhile, Taylor Ward and Luis Guillome are both 0-2 but both have a walk.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are first in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .456 on-base percentage. Judge has 41 home runs this year, helping to his 103 RBIs. Further, he has scored 87 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .310 on the eye with a .437 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 78 RBIs this year while scoring 93 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .261 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 44 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 74 times this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been great for the Yankees since he was acquired from the Marlins. In his last week of play, he has hit .320 with a .393 on-base percentage. Chisholm has four home runs, eight RBIs, and has scored eight times. Aaron Judge continues to hit home runs as well. He also had four home runs in the last week, while he is hitting .455 with a .600 on-base percentage. Judge has also scored six times. Also hot is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .423 in the last week with three home runs and seven RBIs. He has scored eight runs in the last week.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Angels offense has been struggling all year, and the recent production is no different. They also send a young pitcher to the mound to face this tough Yankees lineup. Further, many of the Yankees are hot at the plate. In their last week of play, the Yankees have hit 15 home runs and are scoring over seven runs per game. They will continue that onslaught in this one in an easy victory.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-128)