The Philadephia Phillies will attempt to avoid a three-game sweep as they face off with the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. We are at Progressive Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Phillies-Guardians prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Guardians defeated the Phillies 1-0 on Saturday. Now, they have a chance to sweep the three-game series with a win on Sunday. The only run of the game on Saturday came when Jose Ramirez singled to right-center field in the sixth inning. Amazingly, Tanner Bibee tossed seven shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out eight. Enyel De Los Santos then pitched a shutout eight inning. Finally, closer Emmanuel Chase nabbed his league-leading 26th save. Zach Wheeler tossed seven innings for the Phillies while allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out eight.

Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies today and comes in with a record of 9-6 and a 4.27 ERA. Ultimately, he tossed 7 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out six in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Xzavion Curry will start for the Guardians and comes in with a 3-0 record and a 2.86 ERA. Recently, the long reliever tossed three shutout innings in his last outing.

Here are the Phillies-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Guardians Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+126)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sportrs Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 1:41 PM ET/10:41 AM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have struggled at the plate during this series and have seen all of their stars slump to new heights. Now, they hope they can recover for the final game and snag a game from the Guardians.

Kyle Schwarber comes in with a batting average of .185 with 26 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 56 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 yesterday and is 0 for 7 in this series. Trea Turner is hitting .246 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 55 runs. Moreover, he went 1 for 4 yesterday and is 2 for 9 in this series. Nick Castellanos is batting .283 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 52 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 4 on Saturday and is 0 for 9 in this series. Bryce Harper is hitting .290 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and 38 runs. Significantly, he went 0 for 3 yesterday and is 1 for 7 in this series. J.T. Realmuto is batting .244 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 41 runs. Meanwhile, he has also struggled to hit the ball in this series, going 1 for 7.

The Phillies have had good pitching for the most part. Unfortunately, their hitting has not carried the way, and it has been a big reason why the Phillies have been unable to capture a game yet.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their top five hitters can produce at the plate. Then, they need Nola to pitch well today, lasting at least six innings with three or less runs allowed.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians did not hit the ball much, either. However, they also pitched well in both games and have a chance to complete a three-game sweep against one of the top wildcard contenders in the National League.

Jose Ramirez is batting .294 with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 61 runs. Additionally, he has had a good series, going 5 for 8 over two games. Josh Naylor is hitting .312 with 15 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 40 runs. Meanwhile, he has gone 3 for 8 in this series. Josh Bell is batting .240 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 23 runs. Likewise, he has gone 2 for 6 in this series.

These three lead the offense. Ultimately, the Guardians do not have a strong offense. But these players all have the power to go deep at any time. Moreover, they can take advantage of a pitcher that has not been as good as he could be. Getting to Nola is the most important thing, and the Guardians have to attack him early to avoid letting the pitcher get into a groove.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they need Curry to pitch well and last longer than three innings today. It might turn into a bullpen game so the Guardians need all the arms they can get.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Nola is starting to turn things around and is starting to look like the ace he was last season. Likewise, the Phillies have an offense that is too good to keep strugling. Expect the Phillies to answer the call today and avoid a sweep.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+126)