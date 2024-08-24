ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're here to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we cover an interleague series between divisional contenders. The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Kansas City Royals for the second installment of their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Royals prediction and pick.

Phillies-Royals Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez (LHP) vs. Brady Singer (RHP

Ranger Suarez (10-5) with a 2.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 116 K, 119.1 IP

Last Start: 7/22 @ MIN (L) – 5.1 IP 3 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (5-4) with a 2.87 ERA, .215 OBA, 62 K, 62.2 IP

Brady Singer (9-8) with a 3.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 136 K, 141.2 IP

Last Start: 8/18 @ CIN (W) – 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (6-4) with a 2.50 ERA, .212 OBA, 77 K, 79.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Royals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -112

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Royals

Time: ET/PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently leading the National League East by 5.5 games over the Atlanta Braves. They've gone an even 5-5 in their last 10 and are cruising to a first-place battle against the Dodgers for best record in the National League. Kyle Schwarber is having another career year with 28 homers and Alec Bohm has emerged once again as their most consistent hitter. Players like Brandon Marsh have stepped up recently with late-game heroics and the team has shown every inkling of a squad that's equipped for another deep run into the Postseason.

Ranger Suarez will be making his first start in over a month after coming off the 15-day IL with a back injury. He's lost his last three appearances, but he's hoping this short stint away will help him regroup and return stronger. Despite the Phillies' efforts in the first game of this series, their pitching couldn't stop the production from the Royals. This may be a tough situation to return to for Suarez, but luckily his team is holding favorable position in the standings.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Royals are currently second in the American League Central and now sit just one game back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. They've made an impressive run at the top of their division, winning seven of their last eight games and most recently beating these Phillies 7-4. Salvador Perez and Hunter Renfroe went yard and gave the Royals a boost from the plate. It was a back-and-forth game in terms of scoring, but the Royals have liked their chances in shootouts as of late.

The Royals will send Brady Singer to the mound behind his winning record. The Royals have won three of his last five appearances and he's coming in off a most recent start where he notched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts to secure the win. It was arguably his best start of the season and he'll be building off a ton of momentum in this one. Expect him to go after the Phillies early in this game as the Royals are firing on all cylinders from the plate.

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals and Phillies will meet once again and after the Royals' most recent 7-4 win over the Philly, we'll see the top-tier squads battle in their only series of the season. The Phillies are firmly controlling their division and are now fighting for the best record in the National League. The Royals are closing-in on the leaders in the AL Central and they can control their own destiny if they continue to play this way.

Ranger Suarez has the much better body of work throughout the season, but it's still questionable how he'll look returning from a month layoff in his first start following injury. Brady Singer, on the other hand, comes back after his best start of the season and is riding a ton of momentum ahead of this one. If the Royals continue hitting the ball the way they have over the last eight games, he should have the stuff to go deep into this game and give them the win.

It's hard to bet against the Royals at the moment and they seem intent on making the AL Central race all the more interesting. At this point, they're much more than just Bobby Witt Jr. and everyone seems to be stepping up when it matters most. Let's ride them to get back-to-back wins as they host the Phillies once again.

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-104)