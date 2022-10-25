Phillies’ X-factor in 2022 World Series vs. Astros, and it’s not Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies are riding the wave of momentum all the way into the 2022 World Series. The Phillies are on fire, having won nine of their 11 playoff games thus far. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round, winning both games. They then took out the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the divisional round in four games. Finally, the Phillies easily took care of the San Diego Padres in the NLCS in five games.

Throughout the playoffs, the Phillies have been carried by power bats and power arms. Bryce Harper has been an absolute monster at the plate. Kyle Schwarber hasn’t been far behind, nor has Rhys Hoskins. But it hasn’t just been the bats that got them here. The pitching has been phenomenal.

Zack Wheeler has pitched like a true ace. Aaron Nola is rock solid as usual. But the Phillies bullpen has arguably been the biggest difference this postseason on the mound. To further that point, Philadelphia is 4-0 these playoffs in games not started by Wheeler and Nola. When they get a lead, they have been holding it down.

Despite being a wild card team, the Phillies are stacked. They obviously boast a powerful lineup. Their starting pitching, which was thought to be top-heavy, has been solid and the bullpen has been great. But there is one player that is the key for this series with the Astros.

So, let’s get to the Phillies X-factor in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.

Nick Castellanos is the Phillies X-factor in 2022 World Series

Nick Castellanos had a year to forget in 2022. A year after hitting .309 with 34 home runs and driving in 100 with the Cincinnati Reds, Castellanos hit just .261 with 13 bombs with 62 RBI. That came in a better hitting ballpark with a better lineup around him. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But sometimes, baseball doesn’t make sense.

He has not done any better this postseason. Castellanos is hitting .220 with no home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. So, why in the world would he be the X-factor in this series? After all, the Phillies got all the way here with him doing next to nothing.

Well, I believe Dusty Baker, the Astros manager, to be a smart man. He saw what happened to the Padres in the NLCS. They consistently went after Harper, whether the bases were empty or there were men on base. Seemingly every time, Harper made Bob Melvin and the Padres pay for it.

Every few years, we see a player so locked in that you simply can’t pitch to him. The last time I saw someone this locked in during the playoffs was David Ortiz in 2013. His batting eye was so good, he basically never chased pitches outside the zone. You either had to walk him, or give him a pitch to hit. Guess what, he made the St. Louis Cardinals pay time and time again in that World Series.

Harper looks like he is in that same zone right now. Anything in the zone he is driving it somewhere hard. Otherwise, he watches it go by for a ball. It’s amazing to watch. Assuming Baker pitches carefully and at times around Harper, that is going to put Castellanos in an important position.

He very likely will have a lot of at-bats with men on base. If he succeeds and can provide some timely hitting, the Phillies have a good shot at pulling off the upset. However, if he continues to struggle, it is going to be very difficult. This Astros team might be the most complete team we’ve seen in years.

They have arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, the one of the best bullpens, play excellent defense and have a deep, talented lineup. So, if the Phillies want to party like it’s 2008, Nick Castellanos needs to step up.