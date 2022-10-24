Welcome to the World Series, Philly! In one of the most improbable playoff runs in the last few years, the Philadelphia Phillies have edged the San Diego Padres in the NLCS to advance to the World Series. Behind their white-hot hitting and excellent pitching, the team has defied all odds in the playoffs.

A big part of the Phillies’ World Series campaign is Bryce Harper returning to form in the postseason. The reigning NL MVP missed a good chunk of the season due to a fractured hand (an injury he ironically suffered against the Padres). He returned to the lineup with the same power he had, though, including a 2-run go-ahead home run to seal the win for Philly.

What makes Bryce Harper’s go-ahead home run in Game 5 more special is that he basically called his shot. The star hitter revealed this interaction he had with a Phillies hitting coach before his fateful at-bat. (via ESPN)

“I said, ‘Let’s give them something to remember. I didn’t want to get back on that flight back to San Diego. I just didn’t want to get on a 5½-hour flight,” Bryce Harper said. “I wanted to hang out at home and enjoy this at home with these fans and this organization and this fan base.”

Had the Phillies lost Game 5 of the series, they would’ve needed to close out the Padres in enemy territory. Instead, Harper’s booming blast gave the passionate Philly crowd something to cheer about in the game.

The job’s not over for the Phillies just yet this post-season. They will face their toughest challenge yet against the juggernaut that is the Houston Astros. Will this Cinderella run reach the fairy-tale ending Philly fans deserve?