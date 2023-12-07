Phoebe Bridgers thinks that the Beatles and Michael Jackson have nothing on Taylor Swift and her 'Eras' tour.

John Lennon once said the Beatles were more popular than Jesus. Phoebe Bridgers made an equally bold claim about Taylor Swift and her “Eras” tour. She claimed the tour is bigger than Beatlemania and Michael Jackson.

Bigger than Beatlemania and Michael Jackson?

Yesterday, TIME named Swift their Person of the Year. They profiled her and Bridgers contributed to it. Talking about the “Eras” tour, Bridgers claimed “Beatlemania and Thriller have nothing on these shows.”

The “Eras” tour commenced on March 17 with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She took the tour across North America, hitting every major stadium along the way. Swift then played dates across Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil before going on a hiatus. In February, she picks up the tour again in Japan and will travel across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Phoebe Bridgers is a household name in her own right. She did open for Taylor Swift on select dates of the “Eras” tour. 2023 has been the year of Boygenius, Bridgers' indie supergroup with Julie Baker and Lucy Dacus. The band released their first album, The Record, in March, which is up for Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys.

The Beatles caused a stir when they came to America in the sixties. They were the biggest group in the world and their legacy has continued to this day. Heck, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr still tour to this day. Whether or not Swift is bigger than the Beatles and Michael Jackson can never really be proven. The legacies of both acts continues decades after their initial success.