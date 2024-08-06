As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw to a close, the grand finale promises an unforgettable blend of music and action, per NME. French bands Phoenix and Air, both hailing from Versailles, will headline the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11th. These iconic “French Touch” artists previously set the stage for the Games with a special performance at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, marking both the airport’s 50th anniversary and the start of Olympic festivities. On July 17th, alongside Étienne de Crécy and Izzy Lindqwister, Phoenix and Air performed atop Terminal 1, providing a pre-Olympics summer party that resonated with fans worldwide.

This time, they’ll bring their celebrated sounds to the Stade de France, a fitting end to an Olympics that kicked off with performances from global superstars like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Gojira, and Aya Nakamura. As if this musical spectacle weren’t enough, Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise will add an adrenaline-pumping twist to the event. Cruise, known for his daring stunts, is expected to execute a “Mission: Impossible”-style feat that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

A Grand Finale: Tom Cruise's Daredevil Stunt and More

Tom Cruise's participation in the closing ceremony adds a layer of cinematic excitement. The action star plans to rappel from the top of Stade de France, clutching an Olympic flag. As the ceremony unfolds, viewers will witness a pre-recorded sequence of Cruise performing a skydive, reportedly landing on the iconic Hollywood sign. This thrilling act symbolizes the transition between the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Games, making for a dramatic handoff.

Cruise's involvement remains shrouded in mystery, as he has kept silent on social media about his potential appearance. However, reports from TMZ and the French blog Sortir à Paris suggest that Cruise has been filming a motorcycle scene near the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Élysées Avenue, likely for the upcoming “Mission Impossible: 8.” His last social media post, dated July 8th, featured a casual outing with “Twisters” star Glen Powell, adding to the suspense surrounding his Olympic cameo.

For Phoenix and Air, this performance serves as a milestone celebration. Phoenix marks the 15th anniversary of their acclaimed album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, which they’ve commemorated with performances at festivals like Just Like Heaven and Primavera Sound. Meanwhile, Air continues to enjoy their legacy as pioneers of the French electronic music scene. Together, these artists and Cruise’s high-octane stunt promise a closing ceremony that encapsulates the spirit of Paris 2024—a blend of culture, excitement, and global unity.