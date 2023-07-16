The Pittsburgh Pirates activated OF/DH Andrew McCutchen off the 10-day IL Sunday, the team announced on Twitter. The Pirates moved McCutchen to the IL on July 8 for right elbow discomfort, but he was eligible to return today, as the Pirates' initial roster move acted retroactively to July 6.

McCutchen missed several games in June for the same elbow issue and went through a hitting slump in his return before the All-Star Break. In his last four games in July, McCutchen went 0-17 with six strikeouts.

The 36-year-old is having a nice reunion season with the Pirates in 2023. Through 74 games, he's hitting .268 with 10 home runs, 9 stolen bases and a respectable OPS+ of 121.

The Pirates drafted McCutchen in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2009 and spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh, making five All-Star appearances. He won the NL MVP award in 2013 and put together four consecutive top-5 finishes. As a Pirate, he has recorded over 1500 hits.

After the 2017 season, McCutchen bounced around the league a bit, making stints with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates aren't having such a great season, despite starting the year 20-9 in April. Pittsburgh had 10-game losing streak in June, followed by a 2-7 skid heading into the All-Star Break.

They've fallen out of the NL Central race and aren't any closer to a Wild Card spot. With playoff hopes dwindling, the Pirates could potentially be sellers at the August 1 trade deadline.

Pittsburgh hasn't been open to the idea of trading McCutchen, but if they keep losing games, it might make sense to part ways with him again. Contenders like the Texas Rangers have interest, and McCutchen still has veteran value, particularly as a DH.

McCutchen is happy to be back in Pittsburgh and wants to finish his career as a Pirate. Out of respect to a Pittsburgh legend, the Pirates likely won't move him. Still, it's an interesting idea to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.