One of the surprising stories of the MLB season so far is the positive start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After losing 100 games last season, the Pirates are off to an impressive 12-7 start and are coming off a series sweep on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen is one of the leaders in the Pittsburgh clubhouse. He knows from his 14 years in the league that a hot start isn’t a cause for celebration just yet.

“Guys are feeling good with the way things are going, and you’re gonna get some confidence from that,” McCutchen said. “But I’m one of the guys who has been around long enough to say that’s good and all … but in the words of Kobe [Bryant], the job’s not finished. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh in 2023 after spending the last five seasons with four different teams. The 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pirates, earning five all-star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards to go along with his 2013 NL MVP Award.

The Pirates seem like a young and confident bunch, but McCutchen’s message rings true. If Pittsburgh has playoff aspirations this season, there is no time to take the foot off the gas during a 162-game season. A bad 20-game stretch can take a team completely out of contention, just as a good one can bring them in.

A team of Pittsburgh’s caliber needs outspoken leaders like Andrew McCutchen. It’s still a long shot that the Pirates make the postseason in 2023, but maybe, just maybe, they can shock the baseball world.