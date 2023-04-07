Andrew McCutchen couldn’t be happier to have returned to the Pirates and the chance to resume his career in the city of Pittsburgh.

Andrew McCutchen being welcomed back to PNC Park will give you chills. pic.twitter.com/Gqc45EnWYH — Baseball (@mlbelites_) April 7, 2023

The Pirates played their home opener Friday against the Chicago White Sox, and McCutchen explained that playing for the franchise is a great thrill for him.

“The city of Pittsburgh means everything to me,” the outfielder/designated hitter explained. “I could be hear all day talking about it. It has a special place in my heart, and this just solidifies it for me.”

McCutchen received a huge ovations from Pittsburgh fans during player prior to his first home at bat.

The Pirates have struggled badly in recent years, but they have gotten off to a strong start this season. They have won 5 of their first 7 games, including a 3-game sweep on the road of the Boston Red Sox.

McCutchen has gotten off to a decent start, bringing a .267 batting average into the home opener. He added 2 hits in 5 at bats against the White Sox, and the Pirates earned a 13-9 victory.

McCutchen is a 15-year Major League veteran. He played the first 9 years of his career in Pittsburgh, and he has since played with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen is a 5-time All-Star and his best season came in 2013 when he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award while playing with the Pirates. He slashed .317/.404/.508 while hitting 21 home runs, driving in 78 runs and stealing 27 bases.

In addition to his production on the field, Andrew McCutchen has been cited for his off-the-field contribution to Pittsburgh and other cities he has played in.