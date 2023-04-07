Andrew McCutchen couldn’t be happier to have returned to the Pirates and the chance to resume his career in the city of Pittsburgh.
"This city means everything to me." pic.twitter.com/WiIvogoo2O
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 7, 2023
Andrew McCutchen being welcomed back to PNC Park will give you chills. pic.twitter.com/Gqc45EnWYH
— Baseball (@mlbelites_) April 7, 2023
The Pirates played their home opener Friday against the Chicago White Sox, and McCutchen explained that playing for the franchise is a great thrill for him.
“The city of Pittsburgh means everything to me,” the outfielder/designated hitter explained. “I could be hear all day talking about it. It has a special place in my heart, and this just solidifies it for me.”
McCutchen received a huge ovations from Pittsburgh fans during player prior to his first home at bat.
The Pirates have struggled badly in recent years, but they have gotten off to a strong start this season. They have won 5 of their first 7 games, including a 3-game sweep on the road of the Boston Red Sox.
McCutchen has gotten off to a decent start, bringing a .267 batting average into the home opener. He added 2 hits in 5 at bats against the White Sox, and the Pirates earned a 13-9 victory.
McCutchen is a 15-year Major League veteran. He played the first 9 years of his career in Pittsburgh, and he has since played with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen is a 5-time All-Star and his best season came in 2013 when he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award while playing with the Pirates. He slashed .317/.404/.508 while hitting 21 home runs, driving in 78 runs and stealing 27 bases.
In addition to his production on the field, Andrew McCutchen has been cited for his off-the-field contribution to Pittsburgh and other cities he has played in.