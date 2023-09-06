Andrew McCutchen's return to the Pittsburgh Pirates pleased baseball fans everywhere. The former superstar came back to the team he rose to stardom with and played quite well. Unfortunately, his 2023 season is over.

McCutchen is hitting the 10-day IL due to a partial tear in his left Achilles tendon and will be in a walking boot for six weeks, according to Justice delos Santos of MLB.com. He was removed from Monday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers and was held out of Tuesday's game. With under four weeks left in the season, it's safe to say his season is done. McCutchen's latest activity on the website formerly known as Twitter all but confirms it.

Well, no I’m not😞. Dang this sucks https://t.co/E02vqd8JPD — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) September 6, 2023

The Pirates are on their way to once again posting a losing record but have shown more promise than in recent years. McCutchen helped them stay afloat with the third-most hits and fifth-most RBI on the team. He has spent the vast majority of his season as a designated hitter but has made a few stars in right field.

McCutchen doesn’t want his second stint with the Pirates to be over after just one season, though. The 36-year-old wants to stay in Pittsburgh as he winds down his career and approaches a special milestone.

“I've vocalized…plenty of times about wanting to be here,” McCutchen said, saying that hitting his 300th career home run “isn't going to be right anywhere else,” per delos Santos. The Pirates icon needs just a single blast to reach the feat. It would be another detail of a sensational career. It's only right that he reaches it wearing black and yellow, preferably at PNC Park.

At the trade deadline, the Pirates were rumored to only deal McCutchen if he was okay with it. It seems as though the franchise is accommodating the veteran's wishes to stay with Pittsburgh, which gives an optimistic outlook for him re-signing this winter.

In addition to Andrew McCutchen, the Pirates will be without up-and-coming star Oneil Cruz for the rest of the season. His rehab from an ankle injury could take up the remainder of the season and Pittsburgh may opt to play it safe.