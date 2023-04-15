Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Pittsburgh Pirates moved to 9-6 following their extra innings victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Pittsburgh isn’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2023, but their results have been impressive nonetheless. Andrew McCutchen has performed well to open the campaign, and he shared a message that is destined to fire up fans following Pittsburgh’s Saturday win, per the Pirates Twitter.

“There’s no egos, no egos in that clubhouse,” McCutchen said. “Everybody’s on one page, we’re all together, and we’re all in. And that’s what you have to have to be able to win. You can have the best team on paper, but if you don’t mesh well things probably aren’t going to go well. We’re together man, we’re together in there. We have a lot of fun, and we’re all in so that’s what helps us click.”

Andrew McCutchen began his MLB career in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. He emerged as a superstar with the ball club, winning the NL MVP Award during the 2013 season. McCutchen’s final season with the Pirates before returning in 2023 came back in 2017.

So far during the 2023 campaign, the veteran outfielder is slashing an impressive .316/.451/.474 with a .925 OPS. It’s safe to say that he’s enjoyed his homecoming up to this point.

The Pirates have consistently struggled over the past few years. They have been stuck in a rebuild but feature a number of young and exciting players who could help them return to the playoffs sooner rather than later. Although the odds of that happening in 2023 are slim, perhaps Andrew McCutchen can guide Pittsburgh to the postseason this year.