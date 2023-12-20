Andrew McCutchen loves the Pirates organization.

The Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed franchise legend Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5 million deal on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 season. Speaking after inking a new contract with the ball club, McCutchen laid out his retirement plan.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Andrew McCutchen, 37, who signed his 2nd one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates, says that he plans to play at least two more seasons and hopes to retire as a Pirate.”

The Pirates signed Cutch to a one-year deal last offseason as well and while his 2023 campaign wasn't fantastic, the organization clearly believes he has enough to help them in 24′. Pittsburgh drafted the veteran in the first round of the 2005 draft, ultimately making his big league debut four years later. McCutchen spent nine seasons in the Steel City before moving on.

In 10 years in total with the Pirates, Cutch has slashed .288 and will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. But in 23′, he only batted .256 with 12 homers and 43 RBI in 112 games, with an Achilles injury ending his season early.

McCutchen mostly served as a DH last year but the Bucs are open to him playing some outfield again. The 37-year-old had this to say about his latest contract, via MLB.com:

“There’s more for me to do, and there’s more that I can add to this team,” McCutchen said on Wednesday. “They’re not doing this out of pity or because of who I am. They’re doing it because they know there’s a lot I can still bring to this team.”

Whether he finishes out his career with Pittsburgh remains to be seen, but that's evidently a goal for McCutchen.