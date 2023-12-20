Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen referenced The Wolf of Wall Street in showing his love for the Pittsburgh franchise.

Andrew McCutchen is already 37 years old, so the veteran centerfielder is closer to the end of his career than its beginning. One would think that he would want to latch onto a contending team as a depth piece via free agency so he could compete for a World Series title in the twilight of his illustrious career, but McCutchen decided that home is where the heart is, choosing to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates instead.

McCutchen has already spent 10 seasons with the Pirates franchise that drafted him with the 11th overall pick of the 2005 MLB Draft, so to see him continue plying his trade for his beloved team will be a sight for sore eyes for Pirates fans who have grown tired of seeing their team lose.

In fact, Andrew McCutchen celebrated his decision to stay with the Pirates with an epic tweet that shows that he will forever be a part of the Pittsburgh franchise lore. In the tweet, McCutchen posted a scene from the critically-acclaimed film “The Wolf of Wall Street” wherein the protagonist, Jordan Belfort, declared in front of the Stratton Oakmont office that he won't be going anywhere.

Of course, those who know the context of the movie will know that Jordan Belfort is not exactly a good role model (unlike Andrew McCutchen) and that in the scene above, Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, is saying that he won't cease operations even though the authorities are hot on their tails.

Nevertheless, that scene is hilarious, and this just goes to show how much love McCutchen has for a Pirates franchise that has welcomed him back with open arms during the 2023 season.

Of course, Andrew McCutchen is no longer the All-Star the Pirates knew him as before his departure in 2018; there's a reason why they were able to re-sign him to a one-year, $5 million deal. Nonetheless, McCutchen remains a positive contributor on the field thanks to his ability to get on base. Hopefully he is able to return to 100 percent after he saw his 2023 season come to a premature end due to an Achilles tear.

With McCutchen nearing retirement, a future with the Pirates organization, perhaps as a coach or scout or adviser, may be in the cards.