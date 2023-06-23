The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up one of their top prospects in the wake of an injury to star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Nick Gonzales, the Pirates' No. 5 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will get his first shot in the big leagues.

The Pirates drafted Gonzales with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft out of New Mexico State. The middle infielder has a .277 average in 211 minor league games. This season with Triple-A Indianapolis, Gonzales has a .820 OPS with 14 doubles, five triples and six home runs.

Gonzales mostly played second base in the minors but spent some time at shortstop. He is still working on his fielding as a hitter-first player. He missed a chunk of time in 2021 and 2022 due to injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gonzales should get a chance at some playing time as the Pirates don't exactly have stars in the middle of their infield. Ji Hwan Bae and Tucapita Marcano have played the majority of games at second base and shortstop but both of them have an OPS below .700.

The Pirates showed signs that their rebuild may be coming to an end earlier this season. After starting the season at 20-9, Pittsburgh has come back down to Earth since the start of May. They are 14-31 in their last 45 games, falling from first place to fourth. They are 34-40 and are 5.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

Despite their massive skid of as late, the Pirates have plenty of young players that could turn out to be franchise cornerstones including Nick Gonzales.