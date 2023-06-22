The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without the services of left fielder Bryan Reynolds for the near future, after he landed on the IL with lower back inflammation.

The move is retroactive to June 20, and he will be out for at least 10 days, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Andrew Destin. Reynolds had just signed an eight-year, $106 million extension last month after his scorching start to the season.

This is a tough break for the Pirates, who were in first place just 10 days ago. Reynolds had been leading the way for the club, slashing a team high .278 with 40 RBI's. They will also be missing Andrew McCutchen for a few games with elbow soreness, further depleting the outfield depth.

The Pirates are in serious trouble as of late, after a promising start has completely collapsed. They have lost nine games in a row, including a home and away sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh heads down south to try and stop the skid against the Miami Marlins, but the momentum will not be on their side. The Marlins strung together six straight wins over the weekend, and feature the red hot Luis Arraez, who will give the Pirates pitching staff all they can handle.

The Pirates have recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the spot of Reynolds. They also announced they will be rehabbing first baseman Ji Man Choi in Double-A, another bat they desperately need a return out of to resuscitate this banged up offense.