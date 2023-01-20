The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pair of roster moves on Friday. The Pirates officially signed Andrew McCutchen to a free agent deal, and to make room for the veteran outfielder, they designated Miguel Andujar for assignment.

Andujar joined the Pirates last September three days after he was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees.

Andujar’s run with the Yankees came to an end after six years with the team, where he featured in 259 total regular season games. He had quite a roller-coaster 2022 campaign, as he took part in multiple stints with the Yankees’ Triple-A squad in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. More so, he requested a trade from the AL East powerhouse in early June, and after months of failing to find a suitor for him, the team opted to DFA him in September.

Overall, Andujar went on to play in nine contests with the Pirates in the late stages of the regular season, where he recorded nine RBI and posted a .250 batting average. He agreed to a one-year, $1.525 million deal with Pittsburgh in November to avoid arbitration.

Any team that decides to claim Andujar will also take on his due $1.525 million salary.

From his versatility on defense to his potential as a reliable contact hitter, Andujar could be of value to any team looking to bolster its roster for the coming season.