Derek Shelton and the Pirates are starting to make moves in the MLB offseason with Ryan Ryder and former Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez.

Derek Shelton is starting the MLB offseason strong in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. They just signed a former Seattle Mariners reliever Ryder Ryan. Now, they continue their hunt for a better squad come next season. Rowdy Tellez, a tough slugger from the Milwaukee Brewers system, is close to donning the colors of Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have landed Rowdy Tellez on a one-year deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Brewers first baseman still has a lot to prove in the major leagues and he might just get better opportunities with the Derek Shelton-managed squad. His contract valuation is estimated at around $3.2 million. If incentives and other factors were counted in, it might even clock in as much as $4 million when the season wraps up.

Much like any move in the MLB offseason, he still needs to complete a physical. Other than that, the Pirates are sure to get a slugger in Tellez moving forward. He brings a lot of versatility and potential to the squad. Despite struggling to find his groove last season, he still put up 13 home runs. This shows some flashes of salvageable potential given that he might be dealing with right-handed pitchers moving forward.

Shelton can use him alongside Connor Joe and Jared Triolo to enforce the Pirates' batting squad. His role as the primary first baseman option is still there and he should be able to pick his averages up with the new squad. Will this move, along with Ryan Ryder's acquisition, the needle and lead them into a better spot at postseason contention?