By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

42-year old veteran SP Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly in agreement on a 1-year, $8 million contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical. Rich Hill is set to pitch in his 19th big league season and will turn 43-years old prior to 2023 Opening Day.

Pittsburgh’s offseason has been dominated by Bryan Reynolds rumors ever since the outfielder requested a trade. However, the Pirates have quietly made a number of free agency signings. The majority of Pittsburgh’s additions have been veterans, including Carlos Santana, Vince Velasquez, and Austin Hedges.

Rich Hill has proven to be a reliable starting pitcher throughout the course of his career. The big left-hander made 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, ultimately pitching to the tune of a 4.27 ERA over 124.1 innings pitched. If the deal becomes official, the Pirates will become Hill’s 12th career big league team.

The Pirates could trade Rich Hill, along with their other veteran signings, ahead of the 2023 trade deadline as they continue their rebuild. Pittsburgh’s offseason strategy has been unclear but it seems unwise to hold onto their veterans unless they shock the MLB world and compete for a 2023 playoff spot.

If Rich Hill performs well with the Pirates, he could make his first All-Star team in 2023. Every MLB team has to have at least one All-Star and Hill could prove to be the Pirates’ selection if Bryan Reynolds is traded. All-Star or not, Hill’s veteran leadership will benefit this young Pittsburgh ball club without question.