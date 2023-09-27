The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the second game of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates lost the first game of this series 3-2. Pittsburgh finished the game with only five hits. Henry Davis was the leading hitter for the Pirates in the game. He finished with two hits, including a home run. Bryan Reynolds also hit a home run in the game. Mitch Keller had a good start in the game. He went six innings, allowed two runs on three hits, and struck out six in the game. David Bednar suffered the loss as he allowed the winning hit in the 10th inning.

The Phillies also finished with five hits in the game. Johan Rojas had two hits, and an RBI to lead the team. Brandon Marsh hit a home run in the game, as well. In the 10th inning, the winning hit came off the bat of Rojas. Aaron Nola had a very good start in the game. He finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowed just one run on four hits, and he struck out eight. Jeff Hoffman was the winning pitcher after he threw a scoreless 10th inning.

Johan Oviedo is taking the mound for the Pirates in the game. The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez.

Here are the Pirates-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Phillies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-170)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Phillies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are facing a pretty good pitcher in this game, but Suarez really struggles at home. In Philadelphia this season, Suarez has a 4.99 ERA, and opposing teams are hitting for more power. The Pirates do struggle at the plate sometimes, but right-handed hitters hit Suarez really well. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds, and Henry Davis are some players that can have a good game in this one. If the righties in the Pirates lineup can hit off Suarez in a stadium that he struggles in, the Pirates will cover the spread.

Oviedo has been good in his last two starts. In those games, he has thrown 11 innings, allowed just eight hits, struck out 12, and he has given up just one run. This will be his last start of the season, and it could be a good one if he continues to pitch as he has.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been playing good baseball. The Phillies have won six straight games, and eight of their 10. When a team is as hot as the Phillies, they become very hard to beat. Ranger Suarez has the ability to pitch a good game, and it would not be surprising to see him do so in this game. If Suarez can give a solid start, the Phillies hot offense will help them cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick

There is one reason why I will take the Pirates to cover the spread in this game. That reason is the Phillies being hungover. They just clinched the playoffs in yesterday's game, and they partied because of it. It would not be surprising to see the Phillies be sluggish and slow to start this game.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-170), Over 7.5 (-115)