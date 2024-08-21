ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is mid-week interleague baseball as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rangers prediction and pick.

Pirates-Rangers Projected Starters

Domingo German vs. Andrew Heaney

Domingo Germany (0-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a .83 WHIP

Last Start: German has yet to make a start on the year. In his last appearance, he faced just one batter, issuing a walk.

2024 Road Splits: German has pitched six innings over two appearances on the road this year. He has given up two runs in those six innings.

Andrew Heaney (4-13) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Heaney went 4.1 innings last time out, giving up five hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would surrender four runs in a loss to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Heaney is 2-6 in ten starts at home this year. He has a 3.93 ERA and a .198 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rangers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +136

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Rangers

Time: 2:35 PM ET/ 11:35 AM PT

TV: SNP/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 23rd in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way. He is hitting .281 this year with a .347 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 69 RBIs. Further, he has scored 55 times this year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year with a .259 batting average and a .316 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 56 runs scored. Andrew McCutchen rounds out the best bats of the year He is hitting .235 with a .336 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 40 RBIs, which is 59 times this year.

Joey Bart has been great in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the previous week. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Jared Triolo has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .300 in the last week, but getting on base at a .500 rate. He has two home runs and four RBIs in the last week while scoring twice. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .261 in the last week with a .32- on-base percentage. Kiner-Falefa has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored this past week. In the last week, the Pirates are hitting .230 with seven home runs and 20 runs scored. They are scoring just over three runs per game as of late.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 17th in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 61 RBIs while scoring 79 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .273 on the year with 28 home runs and 68 RBIs. Further, he has scored 64 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .226 with a .289 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 61 runs scored on the year.

Adolis Garcia has been great in the last week. He is hitting .321 with a .367 on-base percentage over the last seven games. Garcia has hit a double, three home runs, and has six RBIs this week. Further, he has scored five times. Marcus Semien has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four doubles, and three RBIs. He has scored five times this week. Also having a productive week with Corey Seager. Seager is hitting just .217 in the last week, with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIS and five runs scored. The Rangers have hit .251 in the last week but have an on -ase percentage of .296. They have hit nine home runs and scored 30 runs in the last week. That is good for just over four runs per game.

Final Pirates-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are not scoring great as of late. Since the start of August, they have scored more than four runs in a game eight times in 16 games. They have won just two of them, with two of the losses being in extra innings. One of the major issues has been the bullpen, which is 25th in the majors in bullpen ERA. The Rangers are scoring well and will be able to take advantage of that. Still, the Rangers have had issues keeping other teams out of the run column. The bullpen has been an issue for them as well. With a 4.48 bullpen ERA, the Rangers are 28th in the majors in bullpen ERA. With two struggling bullpens, this could be a back-and-forth game with plenty of runs. It is expected to be a hot game in this day game, there could be plenty of home runs in this one. Take the over in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)