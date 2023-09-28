The 2023-24 season will be an important one for the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit finished last season with a record of 17-65, putting them in fifth place in the Central Division and 15th place in the Eastern Conference. It made a few key moves during the offseason, including bringing in forward Ausar Thompson and guard Marcus Sasser through the 2023 NBA Draft. The Pistons re-signed center Isaiah Stewart to a four-year, $64 million contract extension in July. Detroit took the next step to usher in a new era of Detroit basketball by hiring head coach Monty Williams, who saw head coaching stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns during his 17-year NBA coaching career.

What are some of the biggest questions the Pistons must answer as they head into their 2023-24 NBA training camp?

3. What will Ausar Thompson's rookie season look like?

How close is Detroit's young core to being complete after the selection of Thompson in this year's NBA Draft?

Thompson played in four games for the Pistons during the 2023 NBA Summer League, earning averages of 13.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. The former Overtime Elite forward logged 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks during a 94-90 win over the Toronto Raptors in the Thomas & Mack Center.

“He has some gifts that you can not teach,” Summer League coach Jarrett Jack said, via a July article from ClutchPoints Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly. “He has some defensive instincts that I very rarely see. But (we want him to learn) just when to use them. Sometimes, when you're so, so good at something, which he is, you can go in that bag too much.

“When you're playing against the higher level guys that he's gonna see in the fall, that might get you in trouble sometimes.”

Thompson will join a blossoming Pistons core that features guard Cade Cunningham, guard Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren. Cunningham, the former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, underwent season-ending surgery on his left leg in December.

“I think a lot of people are going to be shocked what he brings to the fore,” Ivey said when asked about his teammates' return earlier this month, via Detroit Free Press Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II. “He's going to have a special season this season. He gives us a certain energy that we need to get that team going. From day one that he was drafted he brought that for us.”

2. How will Detroit's bench fare during the 2023-24 season?

The Pistons made a few moves to add extra depth off the bench during the 2023 offseason.

They acquired forward Joe Harris and two second-round selections from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for cash considerations in July. Harris, a nine-year NBA veteran for the Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, hit 42.6% of his 3-point attempts during the 2022-23 NBA season. They traded a 2027 second-round pick for Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris the same month.

The Pistons bench took fifth place in the NBA with 39.4 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season, according to NBA.com. Their 16.2 rebounds per game put them on pace with the New York Knicks and just behind the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. Detroit will need to have a solid foundation around its young core to make a leap from seasons past.

1. How much of a turnaround will Detroit see in its first season with Monty Williams?

The Pistons finalized a deal with Williams in June. The former NBA Coach of the Year spent the last four seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He helped guide Phoenix to a regular-season record of 194-115 and an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals before he was fired in May.

“I couldn't be more proud to have Monty joining us at this important time to lead us into the next decade of our future,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said, via NBA.com. “He embodies all of the qualities we want in a leader for our Pistons franchise, and most importantly a teacher and mentor for our players. He will have an impact on every aspect of our franchise, on and off the court.

“After spending some time with Monty, it's clear that he's found a unique balance between achieving victory at the highest level while at the same time nurturing a culture of growth, development and inspiration,” Gores said. “I'm beyond excited. This is a huge win for us.”

Phoenix improved from a regular-season record of 19-63 in the 2018-19 season to 34-39 in Williams's first year with the Suns. Williams must tap into the potential of Detroit's budding roster to see the same turnaround during his first season with the Pistons.