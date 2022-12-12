By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is set to miss out the rest of the campaign as he plans to undergo a season-ending surgery on his shin.

Cunningham has been dealing with a left shin injury that has kept him out since early November. There were fears that there’s a stress fracture in his shin, forcing the Pistons to rule him out indefinitely while they consider their options. As of time of writing, he has missed 17 straight games.

The 21-year-old is expected to recover ahead of training camp for the 2023-24 campaign, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cade Cunningham plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin, per @wojespn He is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp for the 2023-2024 season. pic.twitter.com/KyFAy29pSf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

Cade Cunningham has played in just 12 games for the Pistons before the issue forced him to be sidelined. He was actually on track to have an improved year following his brilliant 2021-22 season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per outing.

The Pistons have largely struggled in his absence, and so now that he is expected to be out for the whole year, the outlook on the team is only going to get dimmer. Detroit currently owns the worst record in the NBA at 7-22.

Killian Hayes and rookie Jaden Ivey have been handling the guard duties as Cunningham sat out their games in the past month. Now, the two are expected to continue manning the backcourt for the rest of the year.

It remains to be seen how the Pistons will navigate the season after the latest Cunningham update, but it could very well push them to make some trades and acquire assets instead in their bid to continue building for the future.